Why Jim Cramer Is Doubling Down On Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) hit a new 52-week high after JPMorgan raised its price target and Raymond James upgraded the company Monday.
JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Chipotle at Neutral and raised the price target from $1,350 to $1460.
Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro upgraded Chipotle from Market Perform to Outperform and announced an $1,800 price target.
On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" Monday, Jim Cramer said he likes the Raymond James price target of $1,800.
Chipotle was able to make nearly as much money outside the store as it did inside the store before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cramer said.
Now, the inside of the store is going to open, he said.
"I think it's still a buy. I've liked these guys since $300 and I'm doubling down right here."
CMG Price Action: Chipotle was up 1.46% to $1,553.02 at last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for CMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
