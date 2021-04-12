 Skip to main content

Why Jim Cramer Is Doubling Down On Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) hit a new 52-week high after JPMorgan raised its price target and Raymond James upgraded the company Monday.

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Chipotle at Neutral and raised the price target from $1,350 to $1460.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro upgraded Chipotle from Market Perform to Outperform and announced an $1,800 price target. 

On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" Monday, Jim Cramer said he likes the Raymond James price target of $1,800. 

Chipotle was able to make nearly as much money outside the store as it did inside the store before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cramer said.

Now, the inside of the store is going to open, he said.

"I think it's still a buy. I've liked these guys since $300 and I'm doubling down right here." 

See also: Chipotle Offers Employees Free Degrees In Agriculture, Culinary And Hospitality Studies

CMG Price Action: Chipotle was up 1.46% to $1,553.02 at last check Monday.

Image by samuelfernandezrivera from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings Media General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WSOMorgan StanleyMaintains244.0
WSCMorgan StanleyMaintains32.0
WMSMorgan StanleyMaintains112.0
VMCMorgan StanleyMaintains173.0
VIACMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
