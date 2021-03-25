 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vail Resorts Receives Upgrade Ahead Of Ski Season

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Vail Resorts Receives Upgrade Ahead Of Ski Season

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is well-positioned to benefit from “high-end pent-up leisure demand” in the forthcoming ski season, according to BofA Securities.

The Vail Resorts Analyst: Shaun Kelley upgraded the rating for Vail Resorts from Neutral to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $350.

The Vail Resorts Thesis: The company has lowered prices for its Epic Pass products by an aggressive 20%, which seems to be “a calculated move to increase customer loyalty and retention, long-term customer engagement and overall skiing accessibility,” Kelley said in the upgrade note.

“Vail seems to be accelerating toward a recurring revenue model with a goal of reaching 75% of lift ticket revenues up from 47% in 2019,” the analyst wrote. Management may be basing pricing decisions on lifetime value insights gained from Epic Day Pass and COVID pass credits, he added.

“We think Vail is a consumer industry pioneer as it relates to data analytics and marketing and this is the next step in its evolution to drive a step-function change in season pass usage and adoption that can ultimately be rewarded with higher earnings, valuation or both,” Kelley commented.

MTN Price Action: Shares of Vail Resorts had fallen by 0.13% to $278 at the time of publication Thursday.

(Photo by JResnick215 via Curt Nichols on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for MTN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsHold
Mar 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for MTN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2021
Recap: Vail Resorts Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
Vail Resorts: Debt Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Travel Sports Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMBLMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On30.0
BWLake StreetInitiates Coverage On12.0
QADASidoti & Co.Upgrades77.0
VIRXEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On45.0
ALCJefferiesMaintains85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com