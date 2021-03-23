 Skip to main content

ICAD Focuses On Areas Of High Unmet Need In Cancer Detection, BTIG Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
ICAD Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) is poised to benefit in the long term from its AI-driven cancer detection tools and electronic brachytherapy product, according to BTIG.

The iCAD Analyst: Marie Thibault initiated coverage of iCAD with a Buy rating and a price target of $25.

The iCAD Thesis: The company’s two business segments — ProFound AI and Xoft eBx — are focused on “expanding into areas of high unmet need,” Thibault said in the initiation note.

ICAD was the first to market an AI-powered detection solution for digital breast tomosynthesis. Its market leadership and large installed base give the company “a strong position for growth,” she added.

“We expect this fast pace of adoption to speed up further as the pandemic wanes and as the full launch of ProFound AI Risk for DBT kicks off this year,” the analyst further wrote.

“Xoft has broad regulatory clearances but is also being studied in specific cancer types, most notably glioblastoma, where its use has shown promising early clinical results and it is being evaluated in a larger trial now,” Thibault said.

ICAD Price Action: Shares of iCAD are down 1.91% to $18.98 at the time of publication Tuesday.

(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for ICAD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2021Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

