 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Advanced Micro Devices's EPYC3 Server Launch Impressed This Analyst

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Advanced Micro Devices's EPYC3 Server Launch Impressed This Analyst

The recently launched third-generation 7nm EPYC 3 server processors (code-named Milan) by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMD) have strengthened the company’s share gain opportunity in cloud, high-performance computing (HPC) and enterprise customers, according to BofA Securities.

The Advanced Micro Devices Analyst: Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, while keeping the price target unchanged at $115.

The Advanced Micro Devices Thesis: The stock has underperformed year to date, down 10% versus the 8% gain in the SOX Index, amid concerns around competition from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Arya said in the note.

“However, we believe impressive Milan launch should reinvigorate interest in AMD, with the new CPUs boasting both single and multithread performance edge vs. INTC for the first time ever,” he added.

“AMD’s strong execution increases our confidence in its ability to grow server unit share to 10%/13% exiting 2021/22E from 7.5% in 2020, though we see no reason share couldn’t return to prior peak 24% given solid roadmap and growing ecosystem,” the analyst further wrote.

AMD Price Action: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices had risen by 2.54% to $84.60 at the time of publication Tuesday.

(Photo: Advanced Micro Devices)

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What's Happening With AMD Stock, Ford Stock And Lizhi Stock On Tuesday?
Choppy Trading Possible Over Next Two Days While Market Awaits Fed Verdict
AMD Unleashes 'Milan' Data Center Chip To Fight Intel: Reuters
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities computers semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LIFERoth CapitalMaintains20.0
SLDBChardan CapitalMaintains20.0
OTRKCanaccord GenuityUpgrades46.0
PHASNeedhamMaintains19.0
INDTBairdInitiates Coverage On67.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com