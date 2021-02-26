 Skip to main content

What's In Store for L Brands With Morgan Stanley Upgrade?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
L Brands Inc’s (NYSE: LB) results for the back half of 2020 and guidance for the first quarter of 2021 reflect that Victoria's Secret is approaching a profit inflection point and Bath & Body Works is not exhibiting any signs of topline deceleration, according to Morgan Stanley.

The L Brands Analyst: Kimberly Greenberger upgraded the rating for L Brands from Equal Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $45.00 $65.00

The L Brands Thesis: Bath & Body Works seems poised to generate higher profits than historical trends, L Brands seems well positioned to be more profitable in 2021 than it has been over the past five years, Greenberger said in the upgrade note.

“As such, we view HSD-LDD+ VS operating margin and low-mid-20s% BBW operating margin as achievable as early as 2021e, which would drive total 2021e EBIT to $2B+, LB's best result since 2016,” he wrote.

“This drives our medium-term EPS estimates well above prior expectations (+51% on average) and supports an upgrade,” the analyst added.

LB Price Action: Shares of L Brands had risen by 2.51% to $53.83 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo: L Brands' Victoria's Secret store)

Latest Ratings for LB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Kimberly Greenberger Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

