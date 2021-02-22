Market Overview

Snap Has Upside To $80, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) deserves credit for recent improvements to its platform and the stock now has a path to trade at $80 per share, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Snap Analyst: Brian Nowak upgraded Snap's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $50 to $80.

The Snap Thesis: Snap continues to see improving user metrics and management confirmed more than 100 million global Spotlight users after launching just three months ago, Nowak wrote in the note. The company also boasts more than 250 million global Maps users and an estimated 300 million-plus global Discover users.

While encouraging metrics to date, the analyst said the bullish case for Snap's stock is justified as the adoption of these use cases can help lift U.S. usage growth. Specifically, total U.S. minutes can improve at an 11% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach around 50 minutes per U.S. user per day.

Related Link: TikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese Media

Snap is ready to monetize the growing usage through an improved ad business, including agency sales teams. As such, the core U.S. Snap business, Discover, Spotlight and Maps can help drive a 37% CAGR revenue growth through 2024.

Under a bull case scenario, Nowak said Snap's stock has upside potential to $105 per share. Under this scenario, Snap's monetization efforts result in a 40% CAGR revenue growth through 2024.

SNAP Price Action: Shares of Snap were trading higher by 2.5% Monday morning at $67.16.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley SnapChat social mediaAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

