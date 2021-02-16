Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XpresSpa To Benefit From Improving Travel Trends, New Outlet Openings: Analyst
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
XpresSpa To Benefit From Improving Travel Trends, New Outlet Openings: Analyst

Shares of health and wellness services company XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) were trading solidly higher Tuesday following a positive analyst move. 

The XpresSpa Analyst: H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage of XpresSpa shares with a Buy rating and $3.50 price target.

The XpresSpa Thesis: XpresSpa is pivoting its existing spa business toward a more comprehensive travel health and wellness store model, which includes medical testing and the sale of retail products, Buck said in a Tuesday initiation note. 

The company now provides medical testing, including COVID-19 tests, at airports, the analyst said. 

Related Link: Watch Benzinga CEO's 'Crazy' XpresSpa Stock Pick Play Out In Real-Time: Video

Six to 12 months down the line, when airport traffic normalizes, the merging of the testing and spa services could create a leading airport focused health and wellness provider, he said. 

XpresSpa Group is working with both airports and airlines to facilitate testing to meet the increasing number of travel restrictions, Buck said. 

"As an experienced airport operator, the company is well positioned as it shifts focus towards opening new XpresCheck locations at U.S. airports."

H.C. Wainwright projects the company will have 30 operating locations by the end of 2022. 

XpresSpa has identified 60 airports, and some of those locations may justify multiple sites, Buck said. 

H.C. Wainwright expects the company to end 2022 with 30 operating locations, which compares to the 60 airports identified by the company.

Additionally, the company is positioned to improve its existing real estate footprint as airports attempt to move testing facilities to high traffic areas, the analyst said. 

As spa services come back, improved locations could also potentially drive increased customer traffic, he said. 

"Near term, we expect XSPA shares to respond to more positive news flow on improvements in air travel trends and new location openings which are likely to occur ahead of the improvement in operating results."

XSPA Price Action: At last check, XpresSpa shares were rallying 5.41% to $2.82. 

Related Link: XpresSpa Shares Jump Over 18%, As Company Says It Has Expedited Airport COVID-19 Screening

Latest Ratings for XSPA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XSPA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XSPA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WDCCraig-HallumMaintains90.0
RNGJefferiesMaintains475.0
ADSKBairdMaintains360.0
SEDGNorthland Capital MarketsMaintains210.0
RBCBairdMaintains167.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com