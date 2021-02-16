Market Overview

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock moved upwards by 75.0% to $35.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares increased by 33.33% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 20.82% to $10.27. The company's market cap stands at $547.3 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 18.18% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock rose 16.61% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 10.82% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.2 million.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 14.7% to $5.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 10.66% to $28.76.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 7.29% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 6.39% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 6.37% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares fell 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
 

