Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What BofA Thinks About Wells Fargo Asset Cap

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:47pm   Comments
Share:
What BofA Thinks About Wells Fargo Asset Cap

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) seems poised to benefit from the estimated 19% growth in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet in 2021, which is driving deposit growth in the banking sector, according to BofA Securities.

The Wells Fargo Analyst: Erika Najarian maintained a Neutral rating for Wells Fargo, with a price target of $36.

The Wells Fargo Thesis: The Fed had offered temporary relief on SLR (supplementary leverage ratio), “which exempted banks from holding capital against cash and U.S. Treasuries in the SLR calculation,” Najarian said in the note.

If the Fed allows this to expire on March 31, 2021, and grows its balance sheet, “big bank excess capital as a % of market cap shrinks by 37%,” he added.

“Clearly, with the asset cap, WFC significantly underperformed industry deposit growth of 24% in ’20. But, if the Fed balance sheet continues to grow, it makes no sense to us to continue to sideline the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. — which has 23% of market cap in excess capital and would not be constrained by SLR in any scenario,” the analyst wrote.

WFC Price Action: Shares of Wells Fargo closed Monday's session up 2.6% at $33.40.

(Photo: Wells Fargo)

Latest Ratings for WFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2021Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

Robinhood Gets $1B Funding, Taps Credit Line As It Prepares To Resume Trading Of GameStop, Other Hot Stocks
Jack Ma's Ant Looks To Shed US Biometric Security Unit EverVerify: FT
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up On Stimulus Hopes
10 Stocks That Earned Short Sellers The Most Profits In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Erika NajarianAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PLTHCanaccord GenuityMaintains10.0
TDGCanaccord GenuityMaintains660.0
TGTXHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains79.0
DRIOAegis CapitalMaintains35.0
BIDUMizuhoMaintains325.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com