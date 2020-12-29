Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap Rallies On New Street-High Price Target: Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Snap Rallies On New Street-High Price Target: Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish

Shares of social media platform Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) are poised for further upside, according to a Goldman Sachs analyst. 

The Snap Analyst: Heath Terry maintained a Buy rating on Snap shares and increased the price target from $47 to $70. 

The Snap Thesis: A number of tech innovations and product partnerships Snap has announced since it reported third-quarter results Oct. 20 and a favorable macroeconomic backdrop increase the likelihood of above-consensus revenue growth in the fourth quarter and beyond, Terry said in a Tuesday note.

The company is broadening its advertiser base and growing engagement on the platform, the analyst said. 

Snap's Spotlight product; new ad campaign objectives and bid types; and Unity partnership have the potential to drive further momentum in engagement growth as well as provide valuable scale to advertisers, he said. 

Related Link: Will Snap Or Pinterest Stock Grow More By 2022?

Goldman now expects 58% year-over-year revenue growth for Snap in the fourth quarter, better than the 50% growth the consensus is modeling, and DAUs of 259 million, driven by strong performance in the rest of the world segment, especially India.

Much of the momentum coming out of the fourth quarter will likely continue, driving sequential growth rates throughout 2021 that are at least in-line with typical seasonal growth rates seen in 2018/2019, Terry said. 

On average, the firm raised its 2020-2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates by 8% and $164 million, respectively, on expectations for sustained momentum in Snap's ad business as it continues to improve its advertising technology, grow its advertiser base and add functionality to improve user engagement.

SNAP Price Action: At last check, Snap shares were rallying 6.86% to $51.57.

Related Link: JPMorgan Upgrades Twitter, Names Stock 'One Of Our Top Picks'

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Dec 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Why Snap's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Analyzing Snap's Unusual Options Activity
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
8 Social Media Dos, Don'ts For Supercharging Your Trading Returns
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Will Snap Or Pinterest Stock Grow More By 2022?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Heath TerryAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPLKDaiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage On
LNTHCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
CTSHCredit SuisseMaintains91.0
SNAPGoldman SachsMaintains70.0
SGTXMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com