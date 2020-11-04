Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Lloyd's, Projects Return To Profit In 2020

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Lloyd's, Projects Return To Profit In 2020

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE: LYG) is likely to report a profit — albeit a small one— in 2020, given its low impairment charge in the third quarter and extended support for borrowers, according to BofA Securities.

The Lloyds Banking Analyst: Rohith Chandra-Rajan upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from 26 pounds sterling ($33.76) to 30 pounds ($38.96). 

The Lloyds Banking Thesis:Given the prospects of a profit this year and its strong capital, the company seems well-positioned to restart dividends once the Bank of England lifts the ban, Chandra-Rajan said in a Wednesday upgrade note.

“We expect substantial improvements in mortgage pricing to be largely sustained and positive for income even after the negative impact of SVR refinancing. This should moderate the negative impact of the structural hedge rollover, which we expect to reduce income by £1.9bn over the next 5-6 years,” the analyst said. 

BofA raised the pretax profit estimate for 2020 from “a small loss” to 0.9 billion pounds.

“Risks to the timing and scale of capital distributions, economic uncertainty and a 13.4x 2021 PE multiple that’s a 40% premium to the sector, curb our enthusiasm.”

LYG Price Action: Lloyds shares were down 2.36% at $1.44 at last check Wednesday. 

Latest Ratings for LYG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jul 2020Deutsche BankReinstatesHold
Mar 2020HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LYG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYG)

11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Rohith Chandra-RajanAnalyst Color Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TTOOCanaccord GenuityMaintains3.5
PODDCanaccord GenuityMaintains240.0
KRMDCanaccord GenuityMaintains10.0
AHCOCanaccord GenuityMaintains34.0
RUNMorgan StanleyReinstates58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com