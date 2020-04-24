Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $115.

The strength is also potentially related to increased interest in e-commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home goods. Formerly known as CSN Stores, the company was founded in 2002.

Wayfair shares were trading up 16.53% at $122.15 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

