Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $115.
The strength is also potentially related to increased interest in e-commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home goods. Formerly known as CSN Stores, the company was founded in 2002.
Wayfair shares were trading up 16.53% at $122.15 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70.
Latest Ratings for W
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Maintains
|Hold
|Apr 2020
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
