Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $115.

The strength is also potentially related to increased interest in e-commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home goods. Formerly known as CSN Stores, the company was founded in 2002.

Wayfair shares were trading up 16.53% at $122.15 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

Courtesy photo. 

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020StifelMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Apr 2020JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: e-commerceAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

