Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie Analyst Upgrades Stock To Outperform, Looks Forward To 2021
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
AbbVie Analyst Upgrades Stock To Outperform, Looks Forward To 2021

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) shares already discount much of the risk emanating from the COVID-19 crisis, according to an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

The AbbVie Analyst

Randall Stanicky upgraded AbbVie from Sector Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $79 to $93.

The AbbVie Thesis

Even with the 29% gains since the recent bottom in late March, AbbVie shares are still down 11% since the COVID-19-related downturn that started Feb. 21 compared to a more modest 2% decline by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index, Stanicky said in a note.

Stanicky expects the company to reaffirm its sector-high 5.7% dividend and provide better clarity on P&L when it issues its quarterly results May 1. EPS guidance for the year could move lower, although a step-up rebound could be in the cards in 2021 against trough valuation.

"We want to get ahead of that as the market ultimately shifts from defensive to offensive positioning," the analyst wrote in the note.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Eli Lilly, Biogen Earnings On Tap, Sanofi Awaits FDA Decision

Delving on AbbVie's businesses, the analyst sees the COVID-19 impact on the company to be greater than that of peers. Although the consensus has not moved down sufficiently to reflect the risk, the analyst is of the view the focus is quickly shifting to beyond this "transition" year.

Stanicky braces for a messy year for AbbVie, as the Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) acquisition is expected to close soon and the COVID-19 impact continues into summer. Consequently, the analyst sees some stock disruption.

"But 2021 should "step up" to more "normalized" earnings with relatively quick bounce-back around core franchises," he said.

With the pro forma valuation at historical lows, the firm said the closing of the Allergan deal will serve as a catalyst.

ABBV Price Action

AbbVie shares were up 1.8% to $84.96 at time of publication

Latest Ratings for ABBV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Societe GeneraleDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ABBV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Domino's Pizza And More
RNC Genter Capital CEO Likes Tech, Health Care, Financials In Volatile Market
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin Faces Legal Setback, Milestone Payment Kicks In For CytomX, Savara, Reata Disclose COVID-19 Disruptions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Randall StanickyAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MANBMO CapitalMaintains70.0
BIOCitigroupMaintains480.0
VELRaymond JamesMaintains4.5
TXRHRaymond JamesMaintains52.0
RCRaymond JamesMaintains8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com