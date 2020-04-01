Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM Has 'More Comfort' In Pizza Chains, Upgrades Papa John's
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
MKM Has 'More Comfort' In Pizza Chains, Upgrades Papa John's

Pizza delivery chains are "better positioned" compared to other restaurant chains to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, including Papa John's Int'l, Inc./ (NASDAQ: PZZA), according to MKM Partners.

The Papa John's Analyst

Brett Levy upgraded Papa John's from Neutral to Buy with a price target lowered from $67 to $64.

The Papa John's Thesis

Papa John's is up 80% since bottoming on March 18 so the timing of the upgrade may appear to be "late to the game," Levy wrote in the note. But there's still upside from current levels after management provided "clear evidence" of same-store sales momentum in its Tuesday business update. This should give investors confidence that recent menu changes and initiatives are working.

From a financial point of view, Levy said recent momentum implies the head office is in a better place financially and structurally to support its franchisees if needed.

Management's update also marks the first time in the past five years that domestic same-store sales outpaced rival pizza chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ).

There are three risks to an upgrade at this time, including:

  • Uncertainty related to the health of Papa John's' franchise system, especially after last quarter marked the first time in recent memory where the franchisees financial positioning was "discussed as incrementally more positive."
  • Questions if recent momentum can be sustained.
  • Will economic relief measures be sufficient enough to support customers and individual operators to the point where the head office won't need to offer resources?

PZZA Price Action

Shares of Papa John's were trading higher by 2% at $54.49.

Related Links:

Domino's CEO Says Pizza Chain Is Mostly Open For Business In US

How Trump Is Handling The Restaurant Biz Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest Ratings for PZZA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020MKM PartnersUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2020Stephens & Co.AssumesOverweight
Feb 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PZZA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2020
8 Companies That Are Hiring Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
92 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bretty Levy MKM PartnersAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZGCitigroupMaintains44.0
XYLCitigroupMaintains68.0
TTDCitigroupMaintains240.0
ROKCitigroupMaintains155.0
PWRCitigroupMaintains41.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga