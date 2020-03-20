Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Has Low Expectations For Gilead's Remdesivir As Potential Coronavirus Treatment
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Has Low Expectations For Gilead's Remdesivir As Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares spiked about 6.6% Wednesday in reaction to a Piper Sandler note that suggested the biopharma's remdesivir could be approved for COVID-19. 

An analyst at BofA Securities isn't convinced of remdesivir's potential.

The Gilead Analyst

Analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Neutral rating on Gilead with a $70 price target.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The Gilead Thesis

Gilead's remdesivir is the only COVID-19 treatment that is in late-stage development, with a potential readout in April, Meacham said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

While the drug is likely to have some activity, the overall clinical benefit in COVID-19 patients could be modest, the analyst said, citing infectious disease specialists with experience in viral respiratory disease.

The key opinion leaders BofA interviewed highlighted difficulties such as a high placebo effect, a high bar for efficacy in severe patients, existing lung/tissue damage and challenges with optimizing the best time of therapy in mild/moderate patients, he said. 

The BofA contacts also felt remdesivir could face challenges in adoption, as it needs to be administered intravenously over 10 days in a hospital setting and by caregivers who are already burdened by the epidemic, Meacham said. 

"While we recognize the urgent need for effective COVID-19 therapies, we are not optimistic on remdesivir." 

"Net-net, we don't view the probability of success in the two trials in China as particularly high for Gilead's remdesivir," he added.

The analyst said he favors other modalities such as vaccines and antibodies that are likely to be more effective and specific.

Pivotal data supporting approval for Gilead is unlikely to be released until the first half of 2021, according to BofA. 

Gilead Price Action

The stock was down 5.64% at $74.12 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Ramps Up Manufacturing Of Potential COVID-19 Drug, Lexicon Stops Study Early, Masimo To Buy German Ventilation Company

The $10, 10-Minute COVID-19 Test Sending Biomerica Soaring 600% In 2 Days

Latest Ratings for GILD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Mar 2020DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2020RBC CapitalDowngradesTop PickOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GILD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Ramps Up Manufacturing Of Potential COVID-19 Drug, Lexicon Stops Study Early, Masimo To Buy German Ventilation Company
Analyst Says Gilead's Remdesivir Could Be Approved 'Within Months' For COVID-19 Treatment
How Close Are Biotechs To Bringing A COVID-19 Treatment To Market?
TD Ameritrade Index Shows Retail Investors Were Pessimistic In February
Investor Movement Index Summary: February 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Geoff MeachamAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CHKPGoldman SachsMaintains96.0
ALTRGoldman SachsDowngrades28.0
SCWXGoldman SachsUpgrades10.0
DRIGoldman SachsUpgrades50.0
SHAKGoldman SachsDowngrades40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga