Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baird Starts Coverage Of CyberArk Software On The Sidelines On Lower Market Spend

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Share:

Although CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) is a leader in the privileged access management (PAM) space and enjoys a strong market reputation, PAM spend remains low versus other areas of security and the company’s success depends on the market’s overall spend, according to Baird.

The CyberArk Analyst

Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage of CyberArk with a Neutral rating and a price target of $85.

The CyberArk Thesis

While CyberArk has a strong operating model, there are concerns related to the company’s slowing growth, margin contraction and large deal exposure, Ruykhaver said in the note.

CyberArk made significant investments last year to expand its portfolio of SaaS offerings. The analyst added, however, that the financial impact from the expanded portfolio could take time to boost growth, given that the company has historically followed a perpetual license model.

Ruykhaver said further that despite the delay, “we are fundamentally positive on a shift toward more recurring revenue.”

CyberArk's guidance for fiscal 2020 reflects a slowdown in revenue growth with operating margin contraction due to the increased investments, the analyst noted. He added that, while the company has historically had strong operating leverage, investors may need growth to improve to “accept these lower margins.”

CYBR Price Action

Shares of CyberArk Software had risen 6% to $77.36 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for CYBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020BairdInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2020First AnalysisUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CYBR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYBR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2020
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Baird Jonathan RuykhaverAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELGoldman SachsReiterates135.0
GVAGoldman SachsMaintains10.0
FLRGoldman SachsMaintains5.0
FRTAGoldman SachsMaintains7.0
VMCGoldman SachsMaintains140.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga