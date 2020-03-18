Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Coca-Cola And Monster Beverages
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Coca-Cola And Monster Beverages

Morgan Stanley's bullish case for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) can no longer be justified amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Analyst

Dara Mohsenian downgraded Coca-Cola's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target lowered from $65 to $52.

The analyst also downgraded Monster Beverage's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target lowered from $78 to $63.

The Thesis

Mohsenian said government-mandated closures of business, a ban on public gatherings, among other coronavirus-related headwinds dictates a bullish stance on Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage can't be justified. While these trends are mostly understood, the path forward is unclear and there are four main areas of risks for the beverage companies.

The risks specific to Coca-Cola include:

  1. Lower potential revenue and profit from a shift in sales away from home to take-home.
  2. The Costa business is mostly store-based and represents a mid-single-digit rate of total sales.
  3. Coca-Cola's bottling partners could require greater financial support.
  4. Coca-Cola's debt leverage of 2.7 times 2019 net debt/EBITDA is above its mega-cap peer average of 1.5 times which limits its ability to driving shareholder value.

Monster Beverage's exposure to gas stations and convenience stores is a "significant concern" as both end-markets account for around 70% of total sales, the analyst wrote in a note.

The company is backed by a "very strong" balance sheet and strategic potential but shares are down just 6% since the start of 2020 (when the note was published), which warrants a cautious move to the sidelines.

Price Action

Shares of Coca-Cola traded lower by 10% at $42.08 while shares of Monster were also lower by 10% at $54.20 at time of publication.

Related Links:

The Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Global Stocks, Commodities, ETFs

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2020

Latest Ratings for KO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jan 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

The Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Global Stocks, Commodities, ETFs
Coronavirus Is Not Necessarily Bad News For Everyone
How Cannabis MSOs Are Winning Over Customers In Evolving US Markets
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper On Improved Valuation
Warren Buffett Talks Succession Plans, Compares Acquisitions To Marriage In Annual Letter
Lululemon Trades Down, Coca-Cola Investors Stay Positive After Coronavirus Updates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: beverages coronavirus Dara Mohsenian Energy BeverageAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GISBernsteinUpgrades57.0
KBernsteinUpgrades66.0
MARBMO CapitalDowngrades
HLTBMO CapitalDowngrades
SJMBernsteinUpgrades115.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga