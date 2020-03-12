Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades American Express On Increased Uncertainty

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Downgrades American Express On Increased Uncertainty

Given the coronavirus-related headwinds and rising economic uncertainty, the near-term risks for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) are elevated and skewed to the downside, according to BofA Securities.

The American Express Analyst

Ryan Cary downgraded American Express from Buy to Neutral, reducing the price target from $145 to $108.

The American Express Thesis

During its upcoming investor call, American Express is likely to reduce its guidance due to increasing coronavirus-related travel restrictions, Cary said in the note.

Although American Express hasn't witnessed a major impact on its profitability, travel headwinds have accelerated since the beginning of March, the analyst mentioned.

Large & Global corporate spending, which has the maximum exposure to the virus impact, comprises only 9% of total billings. Cary said that smaller enterprises are reducing their travel spending, and credit and debit card data aggregated by Bank of America demonstrates consumer spending on travel has also softened.

These trends could have a “material impact on results,” Cary said. He added that despite the 29% pullback in shares, it was “too early to call the bottom.”

AXP Price Action

Shares of American Express nosedived more than 13% to $82.72 at time of publication Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AXP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AXP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
20 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities coronavirus Ryan CaryAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WUBAB of A SecuritiesReiterates59.0
CAGCFRAUpgrades
BACanaccord GenuityMaintains225.0
ETTXCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
THCredit SuisseMaintains4.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga