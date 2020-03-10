Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Netflix Analyst Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is Negative For Streaming Platform
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Why This Netflix Analyst Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is Negative For Streaming Platform

While one might assume the coronavirus outbreak could prove a blessing in disguise for stay-at-home stocks such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), a Needham analyst begs to differ.

The Netflix Analyst

Laura Martin maintained an Underweight rating on Netflix. 

The Netflix Thesis

Netflix's U.S. revenues do not rise with additional viewing hours by subscribers, as the company charges a fixed price of $9-$16 per month in the U.S. irrespective of the number of hours watched, Martin said in a Tuesday note.(See her track record here.)

The company needs to offer an ad-driven tier, which would allow shareholders to participate in any revenue upside stemming from more viewing hours, the analyst said. 

Offshore Netflix revenue may be at risk, as international churn is likely to rise given that Netflix is a luxury, she said.

Netflix's negative free cash flow profile necessitates accessing capital, and since the company has a junk bond credit rating, its cost of capital rises faster in times of uncertainty, Martin said.

When lenders price a company's debt, they look at how much of a cushion they have based on the market value of the stock, the analyst said.

"This cushion falls with NFLX's share price."

Netflix Price Action

After Monday's 6.09% pullback along with the broader market, Netflix shares were rising 1.79% to $352.68 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

FANG Stocks Lose Nearly $150B In A Day As Coronavirus Fears Rise Even More, Oil Crashes

Here's How Long It Took Netflix Stock To Reach A $100B Market Cap

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2020GuggenheimMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Airlines Continue Suffering As Delta, American Announce Schedule Cuts, But Crude Bounces
NBCUniversal Got Rid Off Its Entire Stake In Snap In 2019: Report
FANG Stocks Lose Nearly $150B In A Day As Coronavirus Fears Rise Even More, Oil Crashes
TD Ameritrade Index Shows Retail Investors Were Pessimistic In February
Investor Movement Index Summary: February 2020
38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Laura Martin Needham streamingAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EPAMKeyBancDowngrades
GLOBKeyBancDowngrades
SFIXPiper SandlerMaintains15.0
KARGuggenheimUpgrades
SBUXPiper SandlerMaintains74.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga