Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wake Up To Casper's Potential: Goldman Starts Coverage Of Sleep Company With Buy Rating

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Wake Up To Casper's Potential: Goldman Starts Coverage Of Sleep Company With Buy Rating

Don't sleep on bedding products company Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR), Goldman Sachs said Monday.

The Casper Sleep Analyst

Alexandra Walvis initiated coverage of Casper Sleep with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.

The Casper Sleep Thesis

Sleep is big right now. It's a growing branch of the health and wellness market, and as a company that brands itself instead as a "holistic sleep" company, Casper, which sells a range of sleep products from mattresses to full beds to the linens that go on them, can capture some of that interest, Walvis said.

Casper is a not only a unique brand, but also has a solid path to improving profitability through the addition of new business channels, Walvis said.

Also, the price is now right. The company went public in early February, with shares opening above $14. The price is now down below $9.

"While we recognize execution risk and a competitive marketplace, we believe these concerns are more than adequately reflected in shares given depressed valuation, and see upside to shares from current levels," Walvis wrote in a note.

The company is growing through wholesale, which Walvis said could reach nearly a third of sales, up from 20% currently. That's driven by Casper's move to grow through distribution partners like Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Walvis said.

CSPR Price Action

Investors hadn't woken up to the positives Goldman Sachs sees, at least not on Monday. The stock was down 2.44% to $8.80 at publication time.

Related Links:

Casper Makes Wall Street Debut

Mattress Company Casper Sleep Files For IPO

Latest Ratings for CSPR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2020CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSPR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexandra Walvis Goldman Sachs mattress companies Retail sectorAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSPR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2020
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Casper Makes Wall Street Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRTXNeedhamMaintains44.0
LHCGStephens & Co.Maintains150.0
PWRStephens & Co.Maintains52.0
EGRXCantor FitzgeraldMaintains46.0
KPTIHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga