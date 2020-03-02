Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Internet Analyst: Some Companies Will Benefit From People 'Cocooning'
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Internet Analyst: Some Companies Will Benefit From People 'Cocooning'

Under a worst case scenario where tens of millions of Americans are forced to stay home to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a few Internet stocks are poised to outperform their peers, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney.

Potential Winners

Internet stocks that are expected to outperform their peers if tens of millions of people are "cocooning" at home include Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and social media companies, Mahaney said on CNBC. Many people would find it difficult, if not impossible to find any form of live entertainment which from an investor point of view supports churn metrics.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) would be counted on by people as a form of communication with others as well as entertainment, he said. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is more of a play on communication and access to information.

See Also: The 'Stay At Home' Stocks Analysts Are Beginning To Like Due To The Coronavirus

Potential Losers

Ride-hailing companies like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) derive around 15% of total rides to or from airports, Mahaney said. These companies are clearly "a negative derivative" to any large-scale shutdown of travel. Uber offers a small hedge in its food delivery business against airport travel exposure.

Twitter Activist Campaign

Separately, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is under attack by activist Elliott Management, which is looking to oust the founder. Mahaney said Singer is likely looking at Twitter's management approach which falls short of "dysfunctional" but is certainly "unusual." Mahaney he believes Twitter made a mistake of not investing enough in R&D and the platform, which resulted in glitches.

"It's an interesting pitch, it's not irrational," he said.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2020GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Jan 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: coronavirus Jack Dorsey Mark Mahaney streaming videoAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + FB)

UPDATED: Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far
Airlines, Casino Stocks Come Under Additional Pressure On Painful Data From China
Tech Industry Being Smashed By Coronavirus
A Fabulous Time For This FANG ETN
Gene Munster On Apple's Future, Tesla's Valuation And The 2020 Election
25 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRTXNeedhamMaintains44.0
LHCGStephens & Co.Maintains150.0
PWRStephens & Co.Maintains52.0
EGRXCantor FitzgeraldMaintains46.0
KPTIHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga