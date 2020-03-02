Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Pros Aren't Convinced It Can Beat Amazon At Its Own Game
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Pros Aren't Convinced It Can Beat Amazon At Its Own Game

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has announced a new paid membership program as part of a push against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) but some experts aren't optimistic the physical retailer can win the battle.

What Happened

Walmart's paid membership will reportedly serve as a rebrand of Walmart's existing Delivery Unlimited platform which costs $98 a year for unlimited, same-day delivery of fresh groceries. But early reaction to the offering isn't particularly encouraging for Walmart investors.

Stephen Beck, managing partner at management consulting firm cg42, told MarketWatch Amazon has evolved over the years to transform Prime membership "beyond prepaid shipping." Amazon's years of operation has also earned it a stellar reputation to the point where few customers will feel the need to either be a member of both or close their Prime account in favor of Walmart.

"Have you ever met anyone who said, ‘I'm really frustrated with Prime?'" Beck asked.

Why It's Important

Walmart's new service in some ways creates a sense of inconsistency with its e-commerce business. Forrester retail analyst Sucharita Kodali told MarketWatch Walmart's main message to consumers was "you didn't need to pay a fee for fast shipping." This message was also emphasized by Walmart's management in an October 2019 press release.

TLGG Consulting managing director of the Americas Katrin Zimmermann told MarketWatch that Walmart's focus moving forward should focus on solving problems for its own target demographic.

"Traditionally from lower income brackets, many of Walmart's customers don't own a credit card making it difficult for them to participate in e-commerce," she told MarketWatch. "Innovative solutions in the finance and mobile pay sphere might hence be a way for Walmart to retain these customers."

Related Links:

Verizon And Walmart Might Turn Some Stores Into 5G Healthcare Hubs

How Amazon's One-Day Shipping Is Raising The Bar To Compete In E-Commerce

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2020Stifel NicolausMaintainsHold
Feb 2020CFRAMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Membership retail retailersAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Airlines, Casino Stocks Come Under Additional Pressure On Painful Data From China
Walmart Requests Payout Delay In Sleeper Berth Case
Verizon, Walmart Might Turn Some Stores Into 5G Healthcare Hubs
Walmart To Launch Amazon Prime Competitor Service Next Month: Report
How Amazon's One-Day Shipping Is Raising The Bar To Compete In E-Commerce
What Happens To Freight And Rail Rates After Coronavirus Disappears?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRTXNeedhamMaintains44.0
LHCGStephens & Co.Maintains150.0
PWRStephens & Co.Maintains52.0
EGRXCantor FitzgeraldMaintains46.0
KPTIHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga