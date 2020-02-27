Gordon Johnson Maintains Bearish Tesla Thesis Despite Rally: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 27, 2020

The massive rally in shares of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $250 to as high as $968 over the last several months has not changed one bearish analyst’s mind on the stock.

Gordon Johnson, founder of GLJ Research, maintained his long-held bearish view on Thursday’s PreMarket Prep, saying he has serious doubts as to whether the company can ever justify its valuation.

"For Tesla to get to fundamentally where it’s valued at there has to be tremendous growth," he said. "Their revenue is already declining, yet it’s being valued as if it’s going to have tremendous growth."

Johnson also questions what would happen should there be a slowdown in the economy, which would make it more difficult for businesses to borrow money.

"When you look at Tesla, and this applies to a lot of companies, Tesla has a lot of debt. We’re in this environment where a lot of investors are putting money into companies that are perpetual lossmakers," he said. "And that’s fine when the credit markets are flowing. But do you think banks are going to be chomping at the bit to lend Tesla or any auto company money right now given the outlook? If the credit markets dry up, I think you’re going to have a severe effect on a lot of what I think of are unicorn stocks, where they don’t make money but there’s a perpetual growth narrative."

Johnson has a Sell rating and $61.57 price target on Tesla's stock.

The Effect Of Coronavirus

Johnson also believes the market is not yet pricing in the full impact of the novel coronavirus. He noted that during the 2003 SARS outbreak, the S&P 500 fell 16% despite the fact that the contagion was primarily contained in China. Because China now represents a greater share of the world’s GDP, the market is near all-time highs, and the coronavirus death toll has already surpassed SARS, he believes things could get worse for investors before they get better.

"We think the impact is going to be much worse than feared. The impact to pretty much everybody is going to be profound, and we think the market is underestimating that," he said.

For the full discussion with Johnson click here.

