McDonald's Launches Employee-Only App To Facilitate Educational, Career Opportunities

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 8:55am   Comments
McDonald's Launches Employee-Only App To Facilitate Educational, Career Opportunities

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has launched an employee-only app called Archways to Careers to help its workers take advantage of education benefits and career opportunities.

What Happened

McDonald's partnered with the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) to offer all employees a real-time career advising tool. Workers can also connect with a coaching organization called InsideTrack for advice on how best to achieve the future job or career they want.

The app will help employees better understand what skills they would need to develop over time. The workers can also browse existing opportunities at McDonald's restaurants and corporate headquarters.

McDonald's has also given out $90 million in tuition assistance and supported 50,000 restaurant employees through similar initiatives since 2015.

Why It's Important

McDonald's "forward-thinking" approach puts it in a better position to grow future managers from within the organization, Marie Cini, president of CAEL said in the press release. McDonald's comprehends the value of "creating education opportunities for people wherever they are on their academic journey."

"The McDonald's system workforce has immeasurable talent to offer, and with its existing education benefits coupled with this rich new mobile experience, restaurant employees are better equipped to discover and advance their careers, positioning themselves for long-term career success no matter where they end up," said Rob Lauber, McDonald's Global Chief Learning Officer.

McDonald's new app for employees is available for download immediately on iOS and Android devices.

Archways To Careers

