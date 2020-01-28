BofA Wants To Take Peloton's Stock For A Spin
Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is well-positioned to take advantage of multiple catalysts that bode well for the stock in 2020 and beyond, according to BofA Securities.
The Analyst
Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Peloton with a price target lifted from $30 to $35.
The Thesis
Post said Peloton is showing growth in key user metrics, including Connected Fitness Subscribers completing 7.5 workouts per month in 2017, 8.4 in 2018, and 11.5 in 2019. The rise in usage makes the case for customers to justify spending the $40 per month subscription cost as it averages out to $3 to $4 per workout.
Meanwhile, Post said the competitive environment may not be as intense as bears assume it to be. Specifically, Peloton's monthly app downloads over the past six months "far exceeded" its competitors and total monthly downloads in January hit 344,890 versus 98,113 by NordicTrack.
Other catalysts to spur growth in the coming years include a lower-priced tread has yet to be confirmed but could come in early 2020, expansion to new markets that boast high fitness penetration and spend, and the company plans on spending $101 million in 2020 on R&D to increase market share and improve the customer experience.
Price Action
Peloton's stock traded lower by 1.4% at $30.81 per share at time of publication.
Related Links:
SoulCycle Owner In Talks For Investment To Boost Competition With Peloton: Reports
op Long And Short Ideas For 2020
Latest Ratings for PTON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2020
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Jan 2020
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America BofA Securities Citron Research exerciseAnalyst Color Short Sellers Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.