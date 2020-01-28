Market Overview

BofA Wants To Take Peloton's Stock For A Spin

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is well-positioned to take advantage of multiple catalysts that bode well for the stock in 2020 and beyond, according to BofA Securities.

The Analyst

Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Peloton with a price target lifted from $30 to $35.

The Thesis

Post said Peloton is showing growth in key user metrics, including Connected Fitness Subscribers completing 7.5 workouts per month in 2017, 8.4 in 2018, and 11.5 in 2019. The rise in usage makes the case for customers to justify spending the $40 per month subscription cost as it averages out to $3 to $4 per workout.

Meanwhile, Post said the competitive environment may not be as intense as bears assume it to be. Specifically, Peloton's monthly app downloads over the past six months "far exceeded" its competitors and total monthly downloads in January hit 344,890 versus 98,113 by NordicTrack.

Other catalysts to spur growth in the coming years include a lower-priced tread has yet to be confirmed but could come in early 2020, expansion to new markets that boast high fitness penetration and spend, and the company plans on spending $101 million in 2020 on R&D to increase market share and improve the customer experience.

Price Action

Peloton's stock traded lower by 1.4% at $30.81 per share at time of publication.

SoulCycle Owner In Talks For Investment To Boost Competition With Peloton: Reports

op Long And Short Ideas For 2020

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020ReiteratesBuy
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America BofA Securities Citron Research exercise

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

