Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oil & Gas Mineral Stocks Are Lower-Risk Way To Invest In Commodities, KeyBanc Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Oil & Gas Mineral Stocks Are Lower-Risk Way To Invest In Commodities, KeyBanc Says

U.S. oil and gas mineral companies represent lower risk than exploration and production (E&P) companies, while offering robust tax-efficient yields, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Leo Mariani initiated coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) ($18 price target), Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) ($22 target) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) ($28 target) with Overweight ratings, while beginning coverage of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE: BSM) with Sector Weight.

The Thesis

U.S. oil and gas mineral companies earn by leasing their mineral rights and from subsequent royalty payments on future oil and gas production associated with the minerals, Mariani said in the note.

Minerals companies pay out almost their entire cash flow as dividends or distributions and their yields range from 7%-12%, the analyst said. He added that these payments are usually tax deferred for several years, which offers investors a highly tax-efficient income.

Since minerals companies neither have capital expenses associated with developing land positions nor need to pay the ongoing lease operating expenses, they are able to generate free cash flow “in almost any commodity environment,” Mariani wrote, adding that this was their key differentiator versus E&Ps.

These companies also enjoy significantly higher margins than E&Ps, since they have limited G&A expense, the analyst said.

Among the oil and gas mineral companies, the analyst prefers those that are levered to “lower-cost/oily plays with significant inventory," Mariani stated, while adding that Kimbell Royalty Partners, Brigham Minerals and Viper Energy Partners would likely have better dividend growth in 2020 than Black Stone Minerals.

Latest Ratings for BSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Jan 2020ReinstatesBuy
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BSM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Leo MarianiAnalyst Color Price Target Commodities Initiation Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSM + KRP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Roku Shares Drop Following Morgan Stanley Downgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VALB of A SecuritiesMaintains5.0
HALB of A SecuritiesMaintains28.0
PPLB of A SecuritiesMaintains35.0
PNWB of A SecuritiesMaintains97.0
IRBTB of A SecuritiesMaintains56.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga