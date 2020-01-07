Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Initiates OneConnect Financial Tech With A Bullish Stance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Initiates OneConnect Financial Tech With A Bullish Stance

OneConnect Financial Tech Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: OCFT) is a leading FinTech enabler with significant competitive advantages in a market that represents huge opportunity, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Hans Chung initiated coverage of OneConnect Financial Tech with an Overweight rating and a price target of $15.

The Thesis

Small and medium-sized banks in China have an urgent need for digital transformation, amid tightening regulations, Chung said in the initiation note.

OneConnect Financial Tech had advantages in technology and industry expertise, which could help differentiate it from competition, the analyst mentioned. He added that the company’s revenues were generated mostly by recurring transactions, and any growth in its clients’ business would lend upside.

Chung said further that OneConnect Financial Tech is in “the early stage of the secular trend” and that a majority of its top 30 bank clients had outperformed the industry in terms of loan growth and return on equity in the past.

The analyst believes that OneConnect Financial Tech’s competitiveness is enhanced by its industry-leading fintech and blockchain portfolio and its deep relationship with one of Asia's leading investment firms, PAG.

Price Action

Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech were up 14.27% to $12.41 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Hans Chung KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCFT)

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
IPO Outlook For The Week: Brazilian Financials, Fintech And Social Media Management
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SIMOB. Riley FBRMaintains65.0
PFERBC CapitalInitiates Coverage On46.0
APAJP MorganUpgrades30.0
ACHGoldman SachsDowngrades
VOYACredit SuisseMaintains77.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga