Longbow Cites Valuation In Domino's Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 1:11pm   Comments
Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) bottomed near $220 in late August but has since recovered to nearly $300 and one analyst is calling for a pause.

The Analyst

Longbow Research analyst Alton Stump downgraded Domino's from Buy to Neutral with no price target (prior price target of $294).

The Thesis

Domino's stock bottomed in late August after investors showed new signs of concerns related to competition from third-party delivery platforms, Stump wrote in the downgrade note. However, the research firm's first-hand checks with franchisees should ease concern.

According to Longbow's latest rounds of checks with U.S. franchisees (published in a note on 11/13), same-store sales for the first half of the current quarter likely trended higher by 3.0% to 3.5%, the analyst wrote. If this level of growth can be sustained through the end of the fourth quarter, it would "certainly be viewed positively" by the investment community.

In fact, if Domino's maintains its momentum, the company could put an end to a three quarter long streak of comps not decelerating sequentially on a two-year stock, the analyst wrote. However, this positive development is "already baked" into the stock's valuation after recovering more than 30% from August.

Price Action

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading lower by 2.5% at $284.50.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alton Stump food

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FDXMorgan StanleyMaintains109.0
STMCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On40.0
CTASRBC CapitalMaintains282.0
KMXRBC CapitalMaintains108.0
BBBYLoop CapitalReiterates15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
