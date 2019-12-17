Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Upgrades Parker-Hannifin On Potential Synergies, Industry Recovery Prospects

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel Upgrades Parker-Hannifin On Potential Synergies, Industry Recovery Prospects

After Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) significantly lowered its fiscal 2020 outlook, the current outlook appears de-risked, while the industrial economy seems poised to return to growth in the second quarter of next year, according to Stifel.

The Analyst

Stifel’s Nathan Jones upgraded Parker-Hannifin from Hold to Buy while raising the price target from $199 to $229.

The Thesis

Current macro trends suggest that the industrial recession would be a shallow one and growth in the industrial economy could resume in the second quarter of 2020, Jones said in the note.

Since Parker-Hannifin is “an early cycle company with exposure to inventory cycles,” it could experience early recovery, the analyst mentioned. He added that this de-risks Parker-Hannifin’s outlook and should inspire investor confidence in the company achieving the current guidance and growth returning in fiscal 2021.

Parker-Hannifin has a track record of generating strong cash flows and this could grow “considerably” as the industrial economy resumes its growth and the company generates synergies from its recent acquisitions of Lord Corporation and Exotic Materials, Jones said.

He believes Parker-Hannifin’s stock represents “very good value for investors at this price.”

Price Action

Shares of Parker-Hannifin were trading lower by 0.80% at $205.95 at the time of publishing Tuesday.

Related Links

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For Dec. 16, 2019

Latest Ratings for PH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Nathan Jones StifelAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PH)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADMSCantor FitzgeraldReiterates7.0
SIRIFBN SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On8.5
LOGMBerenbergDowngrades
BANDCanaccord GenuityMaintains70.0
WWB. RileyMaintains46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Weekly Fuel Report—December 17, 2019