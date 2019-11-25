Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Downgrades Netflix On Spending Concerns

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Downgrades Netflix On Spending Concerns

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) received a notable downgrade on Monday on expectations for lower cash returns.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Steven Cahall downgraded Netflix from Market Perform to Underperform, lowering the target price from $308 to $265.

The Thesis

Netflix had a good piece of the streaming service business to itself for a long time, but that's changing with multiple competitors having entered the market and more coming.

Cahall said Wells Fargo isn't particularly worried about Netflix's ongoing ability to sign up subscribers, with estimates of 2020 streaming subscribers of 194 million, 1% above the Street consensus and 2021 subscribers of 220 million, also above the Street.

It's how much it may cost Netflix to get those viewers that has the analyst turning bearish.

"We think NFLX can achieve the street’s subscriber growth expectations but those subs will be more expensive than investors realize," Cahall wrote in a note.

The new competition plays in here, forcing Netflix to spend more on content and marketing, which Cahall said, "brings the cash returns of the business into debate.

"If content is king, then cash is queen," Cahall said.

Price Action

Netflix's stock was down 0.86% to $307.50 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

AT&T Shares Lower On Concerning TV Subscriber Trends

Fox Says Super Bowl Ads Are Nearly Sold Out, Trump May Advertise During Game

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steven Cahall streaming services Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Liberty Media's Malone: 'I Don't See The Growth For HBO' In Streaming
Now You Can Outrun Imperial TIE Fighters With New Adidas Star Wars Running Shoes
AT&T Shares Lower On Concerning TV Subscriber Trends
8 Nickelodeon Shows We Want To Return On Netflix
Fox Says Super Bowl Ads Are Nearly Sold Out, Trump May Advertise During Game
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LNGCredit SuisseReiterates79.0
PFSICredit SuisseMaintains36.0
PSMorgan StanleyReinstates20.0
CHGGMorgan StanleyReinstates45.0
ARVNGuggenheimInitiates Coverage On50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session