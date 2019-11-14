Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Closer Look At How A Walgreens Buyout Could Play Out

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Share:
A Closer Look At How A Walgreens Buyout Could Play Out

Pharmacy retail chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) closed Wednesday at a valuation of $55 billion, but it could be worth $85 billion under a leveraged buyout, according to Fox Business.

Analyst Models $75-Per-Share Buyout 

Private equity giant KKR reportedly expressed interest in buying out Walgreens, and JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill is modeling a deal to take place at around $75 per share, or a 21% premium from current levels, according to Fox Business.

This would value the company at $85 billion based on a debt ratio of 6.5 times and other metrics.

Walgreens' Tough Q2 

A takeout offer at $75 per share would also imply a price tag that is 15% below the stock's 52-week high of $86.31, which was recorded in early December, 2018.

Much has changed in Walgreens' business over the past year, including declining margins and a slowdown in sales amid growing competition from traditional pharmacies and new online channels.

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina said in the company's second-quarter report that it saw "market challenges and macro trends" in the quarter, according to Fox Business.

The CEO said it was the "most difficult quarter" since the combination with Europe's Alliance Boots created the new global drug and pharmacy store.

What's Next

If reports are accurate, a leveraged buyout of Walgreens would become the largest of its kind in history.

The stock was up 0.14% at $62.16 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

12 Dow Stocks With At Least 2% Dividend Yields

Report: Walgreens Explores Going Private

Photo by MusikAnimal via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Oct 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Aug 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Fox Business JPMorgan KKR Lisa GillAnalyst Color M&A Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

12 Dow Stocks With At Least 2% Dividend Yields
After Back-And-Forth Headlines, Investors Looking For Trade Clarity In Trump Speech
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Regional Parcel Carriers Hope E-Commerce Will Boost Share Of Shippers' Wallets
Barron's Picks And Pans: Honeywell, Oshkosh, Uber, Walgreens And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEBank of AmericaDowngrades
SYYCitigroupMaintains84.0
SWKSCitigroupMaintains98.0
LINCitigroupMaintains239.0
LCIICitigroupMaintains121.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Author Details Memphis Native Harrison's Rise To Pinnacle Of Railroad Industry

Pickups, SUVs And CUVs – The Bright Future Of The Specialized Equipment Market