Bank Of America Cites 3 Reasons For Recommending Intel

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 1:16pm   Comments
Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is likely to be supported by the company’s improving execution, planned buyback and growth in total addressable market, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

BofA’s Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Intel, keeping the price target at $65.

The Thesis

Intel’s execution is improving, especially after the company delivered a massive third-quarter beat, Arya said in the note.

Management has initiated a record buyback program, worth $20 billion over for next five to six quarters. Arya cited the other positives as Intel’s incumbency, portfolio breadth and large US manufacturing base, while adding that the company also had new opportunities in 5G and autos.

Under the leadership of CEO Bob Swan and CFO George Davis, Intel has become “laser focused on cost discipline and meeting product deadlines,” the analyst wrote. He added that the company had become more open to partnering with third-party vendors to improve time to market and already had a “multi-year product/process node roadmap.”

Intel plans to increase capacity in 2020 to recapture the lower end of the market for personal computers. The company also plans to rebuild its inventory buffer to respond quickly to changes in end demand, Arya mentioned.

Share Action

Shares of Intel were trading down 0.42% at $56.29 Friday.

Posted-In: Bank of America Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

