Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Cuts Union Pacific's Price Target On Weaker Volumes

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Cuts Union Pacific's Price Target On Weaker Volumes

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) may report soft volumes for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the volume weakness could persist in the first half of 2020, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, reducing the price target from $193 to $184.

The Thesis

Although the loss of coal and frac sand revenue could significantly impact Union Pacific’s operating income in 2019, these headwinds should ease in 2020, Wadewitz said in the note.

Despite the coal and frac sand impact, the company would likely report an increase of $80 million in its 2019 total operating income, backed by a contribution of an estimated $544 million from the remaining business segments, the analyst mentioned.

He added that this estimate also suggests significant cost savings from Union Pacific’s precision scheduled railroading (PSR) initiatives.

The company has indicated plans to reduce headcount by at least 15% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Wadewitz expects headcount to be down by another 10% in 2020.

The analyst reduced the EPS estimate for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $2.35 to $2.18 and for 2020 from $10.15 to $9.50, to reflect the impact of persisting weakness in volume performance.

Price Action

Shares of Union Pacific were down 1.72% at $160.88 on Friday.

Related Links

Union Pacific Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss

Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition

Latest Ratings for UNP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsUnderweight
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UNP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Thomas Wadewitz UBSAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
US Rail Volumes Still Falling
Union Pacific Sees "All-Time Best" Quarterly Operating Ratio
Union Pacific Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss
10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELMDDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On12.0
MRNSCantor FitzgeraldAssumes7.0
MNRLCapital One FinancialInitiates Coverage On23.0
SONVertical GroupUpgrades
UNPMorgan StanleyMaintains136.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing And Lockheed Martin To Report Q3 Earnings, With 737 MAX Still Key