Union Pacific Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33 by 4.72%. This is a 3.26% increase over earnings of $2.15 per share from the same period last year.

Union Pacific reported quarterly sales of $5.5 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.63 billion by 2.31%. This is a 7.22% decrease over sales of $5.928 billion the same period last year.

"Given the challenging volume environment we delivered solid third-quarter financial results, including an all-time best quarterly operating ratio of 59.5%," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific CEO in a statement. "The work our employees are doing as part of Unified Plan 2020 is foundational to the company's success and I am confident there are additional improvement opportunities going forward for our customers and shareholders."

Union Pacific shares were trading down 1.9% at $160.20 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $180.54 and a 52-week low of $128.08.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

