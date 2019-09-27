Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Explores What A Groupon-Yelp Merger Would Look Like

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Explores What A Groupon-Yelp Merger Would Look Like

A potential combination of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) with Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) makes strategic sense, as the companies would complement each other, according to Wedbush. 

The Analyst

Ygal Arounian maintained a Neutral rating on Groupon with an unchanged $3.50 price target.

The analyst also maintained a Neutral rating on Yelp with an unchanged $38 price target.

The Thesis

The combination of Groupon and Yelp could generate revenue and cost synergies and create a combined entity that is in a better position to compete against digital advertising giants like Google, Arounian said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

The math behind the estimates assumes around $400 million in revenue synergies, or 10% incremental revenue to the current combined revenue, and $400 million in operating synergies in 2021, the analyst said. 

The combined entity would be able to generate EBITDA of between $1 billion and $1.4 billion, Arounian said.

These figures are far from an "automatic home run," and management would need to overcome challenges, including Groupon's ongoing customer losses and declining revenues, he said. 

Groupon can structure a deal in several ways, but will need to a pay premium to take over Yelp, the analyst said.

An all-stock offer is unlikely given Groupon's recent execution history, and a 50-50 cash/stock offer at $50 per share — 43% premium — would give Yelp investors a premium and the chance to further gain if management executes on synergies, according to Wedbush. 

Price Action

Groupon shares were trading 2.23% higher at $2.75 at the time of publication, while Yelp shares were trading down slightly at $35.05. 

Related Links:

Groupon's Transition Year Keep Analysts On The Sidelines

Analyst Likes Groupon's Stock, With Or Without An Acquisition

Latest Ratings for GRPN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2018Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2018MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: e-commerce Wedbush Ygal ArounianAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRPN + YELP)

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
WSJ: Groupon Eyeing M&A, Yelp Could Be The Target
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
90 Biggest Movers From Friday
75 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ERFCapital One FinancialUpgrades
LTMCitigroupUpgrades
CPAUBSUpgrades
ARGXWells FargoInitiates Coverage On125.0
SNDLBarclaysInitiates Coverage On7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Truck Orders Running Below Replacement Demand Should Boost Carrier Profits In 2020