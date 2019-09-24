Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim Upgrades Snap, Says Long-Term Revenue Potential Is Underappreciated
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim Upgrades Snap, Says Long-Term Revenue Potential Is Underappreciated

Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP) ticked higher on Tuesday after receiving an upgrade.

The Analyst

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Snap from Neutral to Buy with a $22 price target.

The Thesis

Morris says Snap is well positioned to outperform Guggenheim’s Internet and Media coverage universe through the year end and provide a return of nearly 30% over the next 12 months.

“The combination of strong usage trends, industry-leading access to 18-34 year-old users and platform improvements should drive growth in advertiser demand,” Morris wrote in a note.

The analyst says long-term revenue potential at Snap is the most underappreciated in the firms coverage universe, and should support a sustained premium valuation multiple.

Morris believes third-quarter usage trends remained strong, and says platform usage mix continues to shift to monetizable areas, including discover and games.

Morris also believes Snapchat’s unique value proposition for advertisers should drive momentum through 2020 and beyond, and sees several reasons in the mid- to long-term for why the company can continue to grow advertising revenue at a rate that exceeds consensus expectations and supports share appreciation.

Price Action

Snap's stock traded higher by 0.7% to $17.24 at time of publication. Shares hit an intraday high of $18.08 earlier in the session.

Related Links:

Stifel Upgrades Snap Ahead Of Earnings

Canaccord Lifts Snap's Price Target

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2019UpgradesNegativeNeutral
Sep 2019UpgradesIn-LineOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Michael MorrisAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook's Wrongdoing
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TAKJefferiesInitiates Coverage On
BBScotiabankDowngrades
OMABUBSUpgrades
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mexico Reaches New Record For Truck Production, Exports During July