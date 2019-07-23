Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Upgrades Snap Ahead Of Earnings

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Stifel Upgrades Snap Ahead Of Earnings

The bullish case for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is based partly on a cautious second-quarter guidance and encouraging trends, according to Stifel.

The Analyst

Stifel's John Egbert upgraded Snap from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $13 to $17.

The Thesis

Snap's management guided its second-quarter revenue to come in at $335 million to $360 million but reflects a certain degree of "caution," Egbert wrote in the note. Specifically, the guidance includes potential disruption from a sales force reorganization in the quarter. If the changes had a minimal impact, guidance could prove to be conservative.

In fact, Egbert said Snap's ad products look to be gaining momentum with large brands and direct response advertisers as the features "grow in sophistication." Stifel's propriety checks into audience, app downloads and search trends point to the potential for Snap to add 3 million new daily active users (DAUs) in the second quarter, which is 1 million above the Street's consensus estimate.

The proprietary checks also show Android user growth trends turned positive in April and momentum expanded into May and then softened in June against a "difficult" May comp, the analyst wrote. During Snap's post earnings conference call management is discussed to provide further commentary on the Android redesign.

Egbert said Snap's DAU trends in the second quarter are "fairly evident" although positive developments in the ad business look to be "relatively overlooked." Bid rates for Snap Ads are now stabilizing after "steady" declines since 2017 while demand for higher-value ad units (i.e unskippable ads) is now "broadening" which could be accretive to revenue.

Price Action

Shares of Snap were trading higher by 2.4% at $14.50 Tuesday morning. The company reports earnings after the closing bell.

Related Links:

Troubling User Growth, Rising Costs: Analysts Dissect Snap's Mixed Q1 Earnings

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snap On Positive User Trends

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Egbert monetization SnapChatAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
Option Traders Betting Snap Strength Will Continue
Baidu, Snap Renew Asia Sales Partnership
Barron's Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snap On Positive User Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CNKMaintains37.0
REALInitiates Coverage On28.0
FCNMaintains117.0
ALGTMaintains180.0
SEMGUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits

Tuesday's Market Minute: Range-Bound Currencies Set For A Breakout?