Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Upgrades Burlington, Says Tariffs Likely 'Net Positive'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Upgrades Burlington, Says Tariffs Likely 'Net Positive'

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is poised to benefit from the impact of tariffs on full-price retails as well as the trend reversal between off-price retailers and department stores that took place in the second quarter, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Jay Sole upgraded Burlington Stores from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $121 to $200.

The Thesis

Tariffs seem to be resulting in significant order cancellations among many full-price retailers, presenting Burlington Stores with the opportunity to buy inventory at very low costs, Sole said in the upgrade note.

He added that tariffs also seem to be causing store closures among weaker retailers, with Softline industry store closures already reaching at a record high so far in 2019.

Although tariffs could exert pressure on Burlington Stores’ fiscal 2020 gross margins, this is unlikely to result in any big EPS miss, Sole mentioned, while stating that tariffs are likely to be a “net positive” for the company.

Burlington Stores and other off-price retailers had recorded accelerating market share gains versus department stores in the second quarter, reversing a trend that had persisted for over a year, the analyst wrote. He added that the company is likely to continue gaining market share and generate double digit EPS growth in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

Price Action

Shares of Burlington Stores were up 2.5% to $197.03 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Related Links

30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

This Analyst Said Burlington Delivered Quality Showing In A Challenging Quarter

Latest Ratings for BURL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesSellNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BURL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jay Sole UBSAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BURL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
This Analyst Said Burlington Delivered Quality Showing In A Challenging Quarter
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MUCascendReiterates65.0
ALDRCanaccord GenuityDowngrades20.0
LEGHLake StreetInitiates Coverage On21.0
CHUGoldman SachsUpgrades13.2
STZBMO CapitalMaintains230.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

DOT Chief Target Of Ethics Probe Into Maritime Connections