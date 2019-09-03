Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Analyst Said Burlington Delivered Quality Showing In A Challenging Quarter

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Share:
This Analyst Said Burlington Delivered Quality Showing In A Challenging Quarter

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) reported its second-quarter earnings significantly ahead of expectations, while many of its peers struggled during the quarter.

The company’s long-term outlook is positive and the off-price sector is poised to become “increasingly attractive” amid growing macro uncertainty, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Wedbush’s Jen Redding maintained a Neutral rating on Burlington Stores while raising the price target from $162 to $200.

The Thesis

Burlington Stores’ focus on the domestic market is a positive, with year-to-date trends supporting the expected rise in US discretionary spending, Redding said in the note.

The company reported its second-quarter EPS at $1.36, handsomely beating the consensus estimate of $1.14. The beat was driven mainly by better-than-expected revenue growth, which came in at 10.5% year-on-year versus the consensus expectation of 8.6%.

While same-store sales accelerated sequentially, while non-comp stores contributed $115 million in sales, Redding mentioned.

“We look for continued strength in beauty, and we see whitespace in ladies apparel as the category has taken positive steps recently and remains under-penetrated at BURL among peers,” the analyst wrote.

The US-China trade war is unlikely to have a significant impact on the company’s results going ahead, Redding said. In fact, he added that management views the increased tariffs as “an opportunistic merchandise buying opportunity.”

Price Action

Shares of Burlington Stores had risen slightly to $203.58 at the time of publishing Tuesday morning.

Related Links
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Latest Ratings for BURL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral
Aug 2019MaintainsBuy
Aug 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BURL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jen Redding WedbushAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BURL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Burlington Stores Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MPLXJefferiesReinstates35.0
MPCJefferiesReinstates75.0
SSLUBSDowngrades
BRXSandler O'NeillUpgrades
AGTCChardan CapitalUpgrades7.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cannabis Gold Rush: How Is CBD Becoming The Next Billion-Dollar Wellness Industry?