Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Starts Neutral Coverage On iHeartMedia

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Starts Neutral Coverage On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) is expected to continue winning market share in the terrestrial radio space, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne initiated coverage of iHeartMedia with an Equal-Weight rating and a $15 price target.

The Thesis

iHeartMedia emerged from bankruptcy with a "more manageable" debt load that will fall from 5.7 times today to 3.6 times by the end of 2022, Swinburne wrote in a note. Over the same time period the company can also leverage its large size and consumer brand to grow revenue at a 2% compounded annual growth rate.

However, consumers continue opting for streaming services and this trend could continue impacting iHeartMedia's engagement trends, the analyst wrote. Local advertisers that are vital to radio stations continue to allocate more advertising dollars away from radio towards online platforms. In fact, each 5% reduction in revenue from ad dollars could translate to a 10% to 15% impact on EBITDA and a 25% to 35% impact on levered free cash flow.

Swinburne said the bullish case for iHeartMedia's stock may be warranted if the company shows it can take full advantage of secular tailwinds in the audio industry through smart speakers, connected cars and other new products. Also, if the U.S. economy outperforms versus expectations the company should be able to grow its core radio business to drive faster top-line growth. Under these bull case assumptions, the stock has an 85% upside potential.

Price Action

Shares of iHeartMedia traded around $13.12 at time of publication.

Related Links

From Bankruptcy To Public Company: What You Need To Know About IHeartMedia's Return To Nasdaq

Bank Of America Likes iHeartMedia Given Its Exposure To A Large Audience

Latest Ratings for IHRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IHRT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Audio Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley radioAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IHRT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019
Bank Of America Likes iHeartMedia Given Its Exposure To A Large Audience
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FGENMizuhoMaintains65.0
ATNIBWS FinancialUpgrades
ENPHNorthlandMaintains28.0
SNDLCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On20.0
MLABEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On250.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alexion Trades Lower Amid Amgen-Celgene News