Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation

Although competition remains intense in the flooring industry and the demand outlook continues to deteriorate, the pullback in Mohawk Industries, Inc’s (NYSE: MHK) shares since July have rendered the stock valuation below historical averages, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Truman Patterson upgraded Mohawk Industries from Underperform to Market Perform while keeping the price target at $115.

The Thesis

Wells Fargo analysts had downgraded the rating on Mohawk Industries to Underperform after the company reported its second-quarter earnings, Patterson said.

He added that competition in the flooring industry was intensifying during the second quarter, which were expected to result in further production cuts, inventory corrections and promotional activity. On the other hand, Mohawk Industries’ stock valuation was elevated at that time.

The company’s fundamental outlook remains unchanged since then and the stock may continue to “underperform BP peers,” Patterson wrote in a note.

He added, however, that the stock valuation now reflects “the uncertainty in the story,” with Mohawk Industries’ shares having decline 12.3% since July 27. Since then, the stock has underperformed other larger-cap BP companies by 890 basis points.

Following the downturn, the stock is trading 9% below historical averages on free cash flow yield, Patterson said.

Price Action

Shares of Mohawk Industries traded higher by 2.7% to $116.12 at time of publishing on Wednesday.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019

Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries' EPS, Margins In Second Half

Latest Ratings for MHK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019UpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Jul 2019UpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MHK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Truman Patterson Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MHK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019
Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries' EPS, Margins In Second Half
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
62 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MSGNDowngrades
HUBBInitiates Coverage On160.0
CTREUpgrades25.0
GLNGMaintains27.0
SEMaintains45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise