Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries' EPS, Margins In Second Half

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries' EPS, Margins In Second Half

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) faces intensifying competition despite softening demand in its end markets, and this could lead to production curtailments and inventory corrections, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Truman Patterson downgraded Mohawk Industries from Market Perform to Underperform and reduced the price target from $135 to $115.

The Thesis

Mohawk Industries’ stock valuation remains elevated, but at the same time, competition in the flooring industry is intensifying and demand is deteriorating, Patterson said in a Sunday downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Increased uncertainty exists around both end market conditions and the company’s fundamentals for the back half of the year, he said. 

The U.S. market has excess inventory, and Mohawk and its peers have excess capacity, Patterson said. 

Against this backdrop, the company may need further promotional activity and price concessions, impacting margins, the analyst said. 

Mohawk's outlook could continue to worsen before it gets better given that manufacturers seem to be "in a race to the bottom," he said. 

The company’s guidance has missed expectations in each of the past seven quarters, resulting in the 2019 EPS estimate being revised down 40%, according to Wells Fargo. 

Even after Friday’s sell-off, Mohawk stock is trading in-line with historical levels, Patterson said. 

The stock deserves to trade at a discount to these levels — and "in a worst case scenario, will trail the BP group until a clear path to inflection emerges," he said. 

Price Action

Mohawk shares were down 2.92% at $125.08 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links: 

62 Biggest Movers From Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Latest Ratings for MHK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MHK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Truman Patterson Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MHK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
62 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCTYMaintains115.0
EBAYMaintains47.0
HASMaintains135.0
RPDMaintains72.0
ERICReiterates
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Caused The Opening Gap In NovaBay?