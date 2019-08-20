Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Checks Indicate Continued Momentum At Splunk, Wedbush Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 1:26pm   Comments
Share:

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Industry checks indicate strong customer demand for Splunk’s solutions, and the company may post a revenue beat, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Wedbush’s Steve Koenig maintained an Outperform rating on Splunk, while lowering the price target from $163 to $158.

The Thesis

The industry has witnessed significantly higher job postings this year, while checks indicate solid demand for Splunk’s solutions, which Koenig said enjoy the reputation of being able to provide visibility to large amounts of data from diverse sources.

Although Splunk’s pricing isn't customer friendly, but competitive risks seem to be longer-term in nature. The company had reset free cash flow guidance in the first quarter, which has “largely de-risked” the billings and bookings estimates for the second quarter and the back half of the year, the analyst said.

He expects the company to deliver a revenue beat of $12 million for the second quarter and believes there is upside to Wedbush’s EPS estimate of 10 cents.

While Splunk may maintain its fiscal 2020 guidance for operating margin and operating cash flow, there is room for the company to increase its full-year revenue guidance by $50 million, Koenig said.

Price Action

Shares of Splunk traded higher by 2% to $128.18 at time of publishing on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019ReiteratesOutperform
Jun 2019AssumesOverweight
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SPLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steve Koenig WedbushAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IQDowngrades
IQDowngrades21.0
COTYMaintains9.0
FNMaintains60.0
NNNMaintains57.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Residential Solar Stocks