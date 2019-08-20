Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has 'Good Revenue Synergy'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has 'Good Revenue Synergy'

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) have been under pressure due to macroeconomic concerns, currency headwinds and skepticism surrounding the recently announced acquisition of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA).

The cloud-based software company’s stock could experience some relief from second-quarter results that are scheduled for release Aug. 22, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Steve Koenig maintained an Outperform rating on Salesforce and lowered the price target from $192 to $184.

The Thesis

Salesforce could report second-quarter revenue and EPS that come in ahead of consensus expectations by $22 million and 4 cents, respectively, Koenig said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.) 

The software company is likely reiterate its full-year revenue guidance, the analyst said.

Koenig said he expects the early close of the Tableau acquisition to offset the strong currency headwinds being witnessed by Salesforce.

Checks reveal that the acquisition of Tableau is a “strategic move with good revenue synergy,” he said. Tableau could contribute $580 million to revenue in the back half of the year, which would support the full-year guidance, Koenig said. 

Tableau should generate close to $700 million in billings and $100 million in free cash flow in the back half of the year, the analyst said. The transaction does have a negative impact on full-year EPS, he said. 

While naming Salesforce as a “Wedbush Best Idea,” the analyst said the price target reduction is due to “lower peer multiples and mixed estimate revisions.”

Price Action

Salesforce stock was trading higher by 1.42% at $145.67 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More

Photo courtesy of Salesforce. 

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019ReiteratesOutperform
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steve Koenig WedbushAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + DATA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More
Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren't Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth
UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IQDowngrades
IQDowngrades21.0
COTYMaintains9.0
FNMaintains60.0
NNNMaintains57.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Beyond Meat Products 'Catching On With Consumers,' JPMorgan Says In Upgrade