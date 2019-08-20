Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 9:08am   Comments
  • Citigroup lowered Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) price target from $85 to $65. Dell shares closed at $49.05 on Monday.
  • Baird cut Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) price target from $202 to $181. Sarepta shares closed at $120.31 on Monday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $205 to $220. Estee Lauder shares closed at $201.65 on Monday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $192 to $184. salesforce.com shares closed at $143.67 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target on Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from $37 to $18. Chemours shares closed at $12.95 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) from $31 to $36. Pilgrim's Pride shares closed at $29.14 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from $154 to $150. McCormick shares closed at $168.56 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $147 to $140. Disney shares closed at $135.29 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) from $39 to $45. LivePerson closed at $38.72 on Monday.
  • UBS cut PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) price target from $24 to $13. PG&E shares closed at $10.67 on Monday.

