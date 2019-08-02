Market Overview

UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Survey software company SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) on Thursday reported another encouraging earnings print coupled with "robust" forward looking commentary, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS's Eric Sheridan upgraded SurveyMonkey from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $18 to $24.

The Thesis

SurveyMonkey's second-quarter report was highlighted by a revenue beat driven by enterprise sales and strong performance in the Teams business, Sheridan wrote in a note. The company also showed an uptick in annual paying users who are on annual plans from 75% last year to 80%. Similarly, Enterprise sales as a percentage of total revenue rose from 16% last quarter to 20% in the second quarter.

Other positive takeaways from the quarter include enterprise sales customers increased by 60% last year to 4,777 and management discussed favorably its partnership with salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to include SurveyMonkey Audience and Usabilla.

SurveyMonkey's investment profile is raised as the company demonstrated three keys to future success, including: execution, product and partnerships. Succeeded on these three fronts should be viewed favorably by investors as it offers greater confidence in the company's ability to sustain a 20% or more growth rate over the coming five years.

Price Action

Shares of SurveyMonkey closed Friday higher by 17.9% at $19.47.

Posted-In: Eric Sheridan OnlineAnalyst Color Earnings News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

