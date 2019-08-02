UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success
Survey software company SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) on Thursday reported another encouraging earnings print coupled with "robust" forward looking commentary, according to UBS.
The Analyst
UBS's Eric Sheridan upgraded SurveyMonkey from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $18 to $24.
The Thesis
SurveyMonkey's second-quarter report was highlighted by a revenue beat driven by enterprise sales and strong performance in the Teams business, Sheridan wrote in a note. The company also showed an uptick in annual paying users who are on annual plans from 75% last year to 80%. Similarly, Enterprise sales as a percentage of total revenue rose from 16% last quarter to 20% in the second quarter.
Other positive takeaways from the quarter include enterprise sales customers increased by 60% last year to 4,777 and management discussed favorably its partnership with salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to include SurveyMonkey Audience and Usabilla.
SurveyMonkey's investment profile is raised as the company demonstrated three keys to future success, including: execution, product and partnerships. Succeeded on these three fronts should be viewed favorably by investors as it offers greater confidence in the company's ability to sustain a 20% or more growth rate over the coming five years.
Price Action
Shares of SurveyMonkey closed Friday higher by 17.9% at $19.47.
Related Links
What Analysts Think About Square's Post-Earnings Prospects
Morgan Stanley Remains GoPro Bear; Wedbush Says It Could Turn Bullish Soon
Latest Ratings for SVMK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Oct 2018
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for SVMK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Eric Sheridan OnlineAnalyst Color Earnings News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.