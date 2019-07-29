62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares jumped 66.7% to close at $5.75 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) rose 44.4% to close at $2.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 34.4% to close at $5.82 after the company announced a $60 million private placement with new and existing investors.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 27.2% to close at $2.76. LiveXLive priced 5 million share registered direct offering at $2.10 per share.
- eHealth, Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares climbed 26.8% to close at $108.40 after the company reported strong Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) climbed 26.4% to close at $13.07 after the company reported Q2 EPS higher from last year.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) shares gained 23.8% to close at $20.00 after the company reported it will be purchased by HGGC for $19.85 per share in cash.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares climbed 21.7% to close at $6.50 on Friday after the company registered for a 2.809 million common share initial offering.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) climbed 18.3% to close at $49.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) gained 18% to close at $4.65 on no company-specific news. Shares have doubled in the last week and have broken, breaking above an important technical level at $3.50.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BCRH) gained 16.5% to close at $7.75.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 16.9% to close at $2.28.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 16.9% to close at $5.34.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BCRH) surged 16.5% to close at $7.75.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 16.4% to close at $11.15. Vector Group will replace Tetra Tech in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, August 1.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 15.2% to close at $2.7650.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 15.1% to close at $4.95.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) surged 15% to close at $3.68.
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) gained 14.5% to close at $4.58 after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) rose 13.3% to close at $11.26 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) gained 13.3% to close at $14.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) climbed 12.4% to close at $2.36.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) gained 12.2% to close at $4.40.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 12.1% to close at $25.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) climbed 11.7% to close at $5.06.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) gained 11.5% to close at $2.03.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 11.4% to close at $2.63.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) gained 11.4% to close at $18.25 after the company announced plans to spin off its mobile towers business.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) surged 11.4% to close at $22.01.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 11.2% to close at $4.86. Ocular Therapeutix reported early assignment of permanent and specific J-code (J1096) for DEXTENZA 0.4mg.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) gained 11.2% to close at $8.07.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) rose 10.9% to close at $151.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also added $1 billion to the buyback.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 10.8% to close at $17.80.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $1,250.41 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 10% to close at $2.31.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 8.9% to close at $41.52 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares rose 8.9% to close at $99.11 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 8% to close at $2.56.
- Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose 7.4% to close at $22.99. Castle Biosciences priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 7.4% to close at $7.99. The year-long wait for T-Mobile Us to receive regulatory approval to acquire rival Sprint ended Friday. T-Mobile proposed to acquire Sprint in April 2018 and the regulatory process has been stick in limbo since then. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice offered its stamp of approval to the $26 billion acquisition.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 3.8% to close at $30.47 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares dipped 35.8% to close at $2.39 on Friday. Neuralstem priced 2.77 million share underwritten public offering at $2.70 per unit.
- Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) tumbled 35.5% to close at $5.16 after pricing IPO at $8 per ADS.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) dropped 25.2% to close at $41.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) dropped 24.6% to close at $18.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) dipped 20.5% to close at $41.64 after the company reported Q2 EPS results lower from last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dropped 17.6% to close at $128.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 17.2% to close at $9.08.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 16% to close at $35.11.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares fell 15.3% to close at $8.18 after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) slipped 14.3% to close at $51.48 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) dipped 12.4% to close at $235.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 12.1% to close at $19.16 following Q2 results.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.28.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 10.4% to close at $6.26.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 10.3% to close at $2.44.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) dropped 10.2% to close at $159.52 following the company's Q1 earnings. While the company raised its FY20 EPS guidance, new guidance figures still remain below analyst estimates.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares dipped 9.4% to close at $7.22.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) tumbled 9.3% to close at $9.45.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) dropped 9.1% to close at $23.21 following mixed Q2 earnings and Q3 sales guidance which was below analyst expectations.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 8.7% to close at $30.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) tumbled 5.8% to close at $2.12.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.