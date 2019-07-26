Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 9:37am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $86 to $90. Starbucks shares closed at $90.65 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital lowered the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $60 to $45. BJ's Restaurants shares closed at $38.75 on Thursday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $176 to $167. Mohawk shares closed at $156.36 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from $130 to $155. Hershey shares closed at $146.76 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,350 to $1,500. Alphabet shares closed at $1,135.94 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,030 to $2,080. Amazon shares closed at $1,973.82 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $205 to $240. Stryker shares closed at $213.57 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from $292 to $305. Grainger closed at $300.13 on Thursday.
  • UBS boosted ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) price target from $135 to $171. ICON shares closed at $161.41 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $52 to $58. Intel shares closed at $52.16 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

