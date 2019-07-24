Market Overview

Analyst Discusses Caterpillar's Earnings Miss

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Rob Wertheimer of Melius Research spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box" about Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report that came in below expectations. Management also lowered full-year earnings guidance.

Wertheimer said the market is looking for security and stability right now and Caterpillar's earnings miss just adds to the uncertainty.

See Also: Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

He's also concerned about the increase in inventory, which he sees as a trend in the industry. Tariffs are partially to blame for this issue as it's hard for the management to plan the volume of production. Wertheimer added that Caterpillar had many years of gaining market share in China and several months of losing share.

The stock traded lower by 4.1% to 132.37 at time of publication.

