Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lear Analyst: E-Systems Segment To Blame For Weak Results

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Lear Analyst: E-Systems Segment To Blame For Weak Results

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) reported preliminary second-quarter results that were short of consensus expectations and reduced its full-year financial outlook.

The auto supplier has now disappointed in three of the last five quarters and its credibility has taken another hit, according to Buckingham Research Group.

The Analyst

Joseph Amaturo downgraded Lear from Buy to Neutral and reduced the price target from $180 to $140.

The Thesis

Lear preannounced disappointing results for the second quarter and lowered its full-year outlook by a double-digit percentage, Amaturo said in a Wednesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The factors affecting the company’s performance seem to be mainly confined to the E-Systems segment, the analyst said. The business segment develops automotive electrical distribution systems. 

While this segment has historically generated operating margins in the mid-teens, it has been under substantial pressure in recent quarters, he said. 

The problems at E-Systems are wide-ranging, encompassing volume, mix, pricing and productivity, Amaturo said. 

The quarterly earnings miss and lower full-year outlook are weighing on investor confidence and there are unlikely to be any positive catalysts in the near-term, the analyst said.

Buckingham reduced the FCF and EPS estimates for 2019 from $944 million to $693 million and from $17.04 to $14.80, respectively, to reflect changes in the topline and margin assumptions and higher assumed shares outstanding.

Price Action

Lear shares were down 2.44% at $126.58 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019

Latest Ratings for LEA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019DowngradesOutperformSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LEA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group Joseph AmaturoAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lear Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Auto Makers, Parts Companies Eye Mexico Tariff Talks After Trump Threat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom